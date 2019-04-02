Mastercard invests in fintech startup focusing on small/mid-sized firms

Bill.com, a business payments and software platform, gets $88M in a funding round led by Franklin Templeton, with participation from Mastercard (MA -0.1% ), Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, and others.

The fintech company focuses on the small- and mid-sized business segment, which hasn't kept up with consumer payments technology, Bill.com says.

Bill.com also announced a partnership in which it will offer Mastercard virtual cards as part of the fintech's automated accounts payable solution for small and mid-sized businesses.

Others participating in the funding round are Kayne Anderson Rudnick, Temasek, Cross Creek, and Fleetcor.

Bill.com has raised more than $275M to date, including investments from American Express, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase.

