Exxon-operated PNG LNG project to supply Sinopec unit

The Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.5% ) operated Papua New Guinea LNG project has reached an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to Sinopec (SNP -0.5% ) Unipec unit, says Santos (OTCPK:STOSF), a partner in the project.

The four-year deal for the supply of ~450K mt/year of LNG would take the $19B PNG LNG project’s total contracted LNG volumes to 7.9m mt/year.

"The supply and purchase agreement with Unipec... is the final mid-term LNG SPA that the project has been seeking to secure," says Peter Botten, managing director at Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF), which owns a 29% stake in PNG LNG.