Juniper Networks completes $405M deal for Mist Systems

Juniper Networks (JNPR -0.3% ) has closed on its $405M deal for Mist Systems, with an eye to building an AI-driven solution for IT operations management.

In a blog post, Chief Product Officer Manoj Leelanivas says the move makes Juniper one of just a few companies that can serve enterprise end-to-end, with Mist's ability to use artificial intelligence in WLAN management adding to its full IT stack abilities.

Mist will continue to develop new products and AI for IT services, he says.