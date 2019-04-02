More on CVD Equipment's Q4 results; shares down 4%

CVD Equipment (CVV -4.2% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 51.9% Y/Y to $$4.72M.

MesoScribe from the company’s materials business experienced healthy order growth during the quarter.

Q4 Gross margin fell by 3,741 bps to 7.6%; and reported operating loss of $1.93M, compared to operating income of $1.78M last year.

Operating expenses decreased by 13.1% Y/Y to $2.29M.

Backlog was ~$3M at the year-end, down from year-end 2017. The Company mentioned it has received new orders in excess of $6M in 1Q19.

Company anticipate revenue in the first two quarters of 2019 may approximate the revenue in the last two quarters of 2018 and therefore the expects to report operating losses in the first two quarters of 2019.

