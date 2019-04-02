Pound rebounds after May offers cross-party talks on Brexit

The British pound briefly pulled up to break-even against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May offers cross-party talks with Jeremy Corbyn to come up with a plan to leave the European Union with a deal.

May also says it will need a further extension of Article 50 "that is as short as possible."

Pound slips 0.1% against the greenback to $1.3089 at 1:20 PM ET.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP