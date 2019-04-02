IQiyi -2% as HSBC warns on advertising, subscriber pressures

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) has fallen to a 2% decline on the day following a slight price-target trim at HSBC, to a Street low.

The firm has a Hold rating and cut its target by $1/share to $24 on expectations that ad revenue growth was weak in Q1.

That's an issue that could affect other online video or brand advertising platforms, analyst Binnie Wong says, noting also that recent promotions considered key to subscriber growth may have led to sub pricing pressure. (h/t Bloomberg)