Thales completes acquisition of Gemalto

Thales (OTCPK:THLEF) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Gemalto (OTCPK:GTOFF) for €4.8B ($5.6B) creating a global leader in digital identity and security.

Gemalto acquisition increases Thales's revenues to €19B ($22.4B) and self-funded R&D to €1B ($1.4B) a year, with 80,000 employees in 68 countries.

In the U.S., Thales will add 2,000 professionals for more than 5,000 employees across 22 states.

This acquisition creates a world-class leader with an unrivalled portfolio of digital identity and security solutions based on technologies such as biometry, data protection, and cybersecurity.