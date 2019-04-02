Ally stock buyback surprises analysts to the upside

Ally Financial (ALLY +0.7% ) rose as much as 1.4% on Tuesday after the online bank announced after Wednesday's close a $1.25B stock buyback plan, significantly larger than analysts expected.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti says the buyback plus its 17-cent-per-share dividend puts Ally at slightly higher 100% payout ratio.

Still, he says the repurchase plan is positive for investors. .

Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck says the buyback was more than twice her estimate of $560M, which was based on expectations for a $1.7B increase in loan loss reserves from a new accounting standard, CECL.

"The announcement suggests they think the impact of CECL will be limited, or in any case, lower than the $1.7B we are looking for," she wrote.

Previously: Ally reports stock buyback up to $1.25B (April 1)