Care.com -8% as Best Buy suspends relationship

Best Buy (BBY -0.7% ) says it suspended its relationship with Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) that provided back-up childcare for employees.

Best Buy spokesman Jeff Shelman says the company is conducting "a thorough review of both the program and the company."

BTIG mentioned Best Buy's potential exit in its CRCM downgrade yesterday.

CRCM shares are down 28% in the past month after a Wall Street Journal investigation found problems with the site's listings including improper license identification and owners with criminal backgrounds.

Care.com is currently down 8.4% to $16.91.

Previously: Care.com -7% on report of scrubbed listings (April 1)