Jounce up 8% on new vopratelimab data

Thinly traded micro cap Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE +8% ) is up on average volume on the heels of new clinical data on lead candidate vopratelimab (JTX-2011) in patients with solid tumors. The results were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

Patients in the Phase 1/2 ICONIC study with ICOS hi CD4 T cells experienced improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to those with ICOS lo CD4 T cells.

Specifically, median PFS in the ICOS hi group was 6.2 months compared to 2.0 months for the ICOS lo group. Median OS has not been reached in the ICOS hi cohort versus 9.0 months for ICOS lo.

Vopratelimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates a T cell surface protein called ICOS, stimulating an immune response against cancer.

The company will host an investor and analyst event today at 6:30 pm ET.