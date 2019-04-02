Nuveen declares monthly distribution on closed-end funds

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) - $.0300
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) - $.0425
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) - $.0415.
Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTC) - $.0410.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) - $.0370.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) - $.0410.
Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) - $.0440.
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) - $.0445.
Payable May 1; for shareholders of record Apr. 15; ex-div Apr. 12.
