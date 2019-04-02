U.S. auto industry sees a drop in Q1

Most major automakers posted a Q1 drop in U.S. sales, including General Motors (NYSE:GM) -7% Y/Y, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -12%, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -5% and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -3%. It's expected to be a similar story at Ford (NYSE:F) when the Detroit company issues its Q1 and March report on Thursday. Honda (NYSE:HMC) was an exception, reporting sales growth for March and the quarter on the strength of the CR-V crossover and updated Passport sport utility vehicle. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained market share from a year ago, but its pace of deliveries is a sticking point with investors.

Heading into the year, U.S. auto sales were anticipated to be flat - but bad weather, lower tax refunds and economic ups and down have all been blamed for the larger-than-forecast Q1 downturn. Despite the tough quarter for unit volume, industry execs are largely positive on the impact of higher pricing on trucks and SUVs on bottom lines for the balance of the year.

"Obviously everything changes depending on if there are border closings, tariffs or anything having to do with trade," notes Toyota exec Jack Hollis. He expects a solid year if those hurdles can be cleared.

Also taking some of the punch out of the headline decline in auto sales, all three Detroit automakers have shifted their top priority to profitability over raw volume numbers and market share.

Related ETF: CARZ.