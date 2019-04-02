PG&E near deal with activists on CEO, board overhaul - report

PG&E (PCG -0.1% ) briefly spikes higher on a Bloomberg report that the company could be near reaching a settlement with activist hedge funds to overhaul its board of directors and name outgoing Tennessee Valley Authority chief Bill Johnson as the new CEO.

The deal with the activist group consisting of hedge funds Knighthead Capital, Redwood Capital and Abrams Capital also would keep three current PG&E directors and nominate 10 others for the board, with an announcement coming as soon as tomorrow, according to the report.

The three shareholders, which collectively own nearly 10% of PG&E, have squared off against activist investor BlueMountain Capital, which forwarded its own slate of 13 directors.