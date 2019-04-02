Bank of America Q1 to show lower trading, equities revenue

Bank of America's (BAC +0.8% ) trading revenue fell ~15% in Q1 due to a slow start to the year, CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC.

Equities revenue declined more than 20%, partly due to the U.S. government shutdown, he said.

On a broader view, the U.S. economy is on solid footing and doesn't need interest rate cuts to keep it growing, he said.

"The United States economy is strong; it's growing," Moynihan told CNBC.

Asked if the Fed need to cut its benchmark interest rate immediately by 50 basis points, as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggests, Moynihan responded, "I don't think we need to juice it. We're at a 2%-plus growth economy, we've bot low unemployment, and wages are growing faster than people think, and people are spending."

