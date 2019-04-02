Chevron, Woodside seek to double size of B.C. LNG export project

Chevron (CVX -0.5% ) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) have applied to double the size and intended lifespan of their planned Kitimat LNG natural gas export project on the British Columbia coast.

The 50-50 joint venture partners asked Canada's National Energy Board for a 40-year authorization to load LNG tankers at Kitimat with up to 2.7B cf/day; the project's first license granted a 20-year term for 1.3B cf/day.

The new license application does not include construction or completion target dates, or new cost estimates or gas supply arrangements.