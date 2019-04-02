Future FinTech +10% after Chain Cloud Mall update

Microcap fintech firm Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) surges 10% after the after announcing that its Chain Cloud Mall has 3,294 users and generated RMB 40M ($5.95M) of gross merchandise value with 1,512 orders in total since it officially launched on Jan. 22, 2019.

"Following the successful launch of CCM, we will continue to expand our user base while accurately targeting user attributes and improving user retention rate," says CEO and Chairman Yongke Xue.

At 79 cents, the stock is still well below its 52-week high of $3.55, which occurred almost a year ago. With the stock so low, it doesn't take much movement to produce a big percentage change either way. On March 25, the stock sank 9.4%.

