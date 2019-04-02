Aveo up 45% on new ficlatuzumab data

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO +45% ) is up on almost a 13x surge in volume on the heels of new data on ficlatuzumab, its hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory monoclonal antibody.

Results from an expansion cohort in a Phase 1b study evaluating the combination of ficlatuzumab and cytarabine in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

Out of 11 evaluable patients who received the maximum tolerated dose of ficlatuzumab and cytarabine, six were complete responders (54.5% response rate). The complete response rate in 17 evaluable patients in the study was 52.9% (n=9/17).

On the safety front, the most frequent serious or life-threatening treatment-related adverse events were febrile neutropenia, abnormal liver enzymes and electrolyte disturbances. There was one death (sepsis) and one case of multi-organ failure that were both disease-related. One patient withdrew due to life-threatening gastrointestinal bleeding which was likely related to ficlatuzumab.