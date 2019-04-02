Schlumberger maintained at Market Perform by Raymond James

Schlumberger (SLB -0.5% ) is reiterated with a Market Perform rating at Raymond James, as analyst Praveen Narra says Q1 results could beat low expectations but are unlikely to highlight an improving fundamental outlook.

But the North American market seems to have bottomed and could improve through the year, Narra says, as activity already started increasing in Q1 and a recovery in most regions could boost SLB’s Q2 performance.

Narra forecasts a 7.7% sequential decline in SLB's North American revenues in Q1 followed by slight growth in Q2, and Ray Jay raises its full-year revenue estimate from reflecting a 1% Y/Y decline to 2.6% growth.

The firm rates SLB rival Halliburton as a Strong Buy.