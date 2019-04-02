Crude oil keeps climbing, adding to five-month highs

Crude oil futures forge ahead to fresh five-month highs amid continued signs of tightening supplies and fading worries over global economic growth.

WTI settled +1.6% at $62.58/bbl, marking a third straight daily gain and the highest closing level since Nov. 5, while Brent edged +0.5% at $69.37/bbl for its highest closing price since Nov. 12.

"The supply outlook remains top of mind of the oil market. Continued output curbs namely by Saudi Arabia set a bullish note... support prices and bring the much watched $70/bbl within reach," says Norbert Ruecker, head of economics at Julius Baer.

Bloomberg's latest survey found OPEC output fell for the fourth straight month, with Saudi Arabia continuing to curb production and Venezuelan output suffering as its economic and political crisis deepened; OPEC output fell by 295K bbl/day to 30.38M, according to the survey.

Against this production background, banks have raised their forecast for the full-year Brent price, with a WSJ survey of 12 investment banks forecasting an average just over $68/bbl vs. a $67/bbl outlook a month earlier.

