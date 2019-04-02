Dave & Buster's +4% after earnings topper

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable sales increased 2.9% in Q4 vs. +2.0% consensus. Comparable store sales increased 4.4% in the amusements/other business and 1.1% in the food & beverage business.

Food and Beverage revenue increased 6.5% during the quarter, while amusement/other revenue was up 10.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 2.8% to $80.2M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company sees FY20 revenue of $1.37B to $1.40B vs. $1.38B consensus.

