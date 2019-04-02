Rally stalls as Dow falls, S&P stays flat, Nasdaq nudges up

Stocks mostly finished flat in light trading, although the Dow lagged due to weak earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance that sent the drugstore firm's shares tumbling.

"Today looks like consolidation" following yesterday's rally, says Larry Benedict, founder of The Opportunistic Trader, but "we've definitely broken out of that range around 2,800," adding that the March jobs report scheduled for release Friday morning could be the catalyst for stocks to reach record highs.

Consumer staples and energy were today's worst performing sectors in the S&P 500, falling a respective 0.8% and 0.7%, while real estate rose 0.9% and materials added 0.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices ended on a higher note, pushing the two-year yield a basis point lower to 2.31% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.48%.

WTI crude oil climbed 1.6% to $62.58/bbl, hitting a new five-month high.