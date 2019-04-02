Nomura starts AMD at Buy (update)

  • Nomura initiates AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at Buy with $33 target, implying a 23% upside.
  • Earlier today, rival Intel held a data-centric event and launched its second-gen Xeon Scalable processors.
  • AMD is expected to report earnings on April 24. Consensus estimates have revenue at $1.26B and with $0.06 EPS.
  • AMD shares are up 0.6% after hours to $26.92.
  • Update with details from the initiation:
  • Nomura says AMD's "high revenue growth and rapidly improving profitability" justify the elevated multiple on an EPS estimate that could be "a fair amount below" AMD's earnings power.
