Nomura starts AMD at Buy (update)
Apr. 02, 2019 4:23 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
- Nomura initiates AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at Buy with $33 target, implying a 23% upside.
- Earlier today, rival Intel held a data-centric event and launched its second-gen Xeon Scalable processors.
- AMD is expected to report earnings on April 24. Consensus estimates have revenue at $1.26B and with $0.06 EPS.
- AMD shares are up 0.6% after hours to $26.92.
- Update with details from the initiation:
- Nomura says AMD's "high revenue growth and rapidly improving profitability" justify the elevated multiple on an EPS estimate that could be "a fair amount below" AMD's earnings power.