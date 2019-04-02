GameStop slides to new low after weak outlook

GameStop (NYSE:GME) falls sharply after posting disappointing Q4 results and guidance for next year.

Consolidated comparable store sales were up 1.4% during the quarter, consisting of a 3.4% increase in the U.S. and 2.9% decrease internationally.

New hardware sales fell 9.8% as an increase in Nintendo Switch sales offset by a decline in Xbox One X sales. New software sales were down 7.8%, driven by key titles launching earlier in the year compared to last year. Accessories sales were up 18.8% Y/Y.

Gross margin was 24.4% of sales vs. 28.1% consensus and 17.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, GameStop expects Q1 EPS of -$0.05 to $0.00 and both full-year revenue and comp sales growth of -10% to -5%. The comp sales expectation from analysts was around -4%.

Shares of GameStop are down 7.08% AH to $9.39 (52-week territory).

