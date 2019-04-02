USANA Health Sciences reports interim Q1 sales and updates FY 19 outlook

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) says that due to unfavorable impact on China market sales due to negative media coverage of the health product industry and direct selling industry have resulted in softer-than-expected Q1 sales, and hence reduction in its 2019 guidance.

For Q1 2019, the company anticipates sales of ~$270M-$273M, lower than $292M last year.

Expects 2019 sales of $1.21B-$1.26B (as compared to prior guidance of $1.25B-$1.30B) and forecasts EPS of $5-$5.35 (prior outlook of $5.25-$5.55).

Q1 results will be released on April 30, 2019

