Air Force again halts Boeing KC-46 deliveries over debris problem

For the second time in just over a month, the U.S. Air Force has stopped accepting deliveries of Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) KC-46 tankers because of debris left behind on the aircraft by production workers.

Air Force Secretary Wilson confirmed the second delivery stoppage over foreign object debris today during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.

The Air Force previously halted deliveries in late February for the same reason before it again began accepting the Pegasus tankers in mid-March.

Boeing says it is conducting additional inspections of the jets, has implemented preventative action plans and started additional training to address the debris issue.