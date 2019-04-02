Altaba +2.8% as it OKs dissolution plan, estimates distributions

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) has received board approval for its liquidation and dissolution.

That plan needs stockholder approval, and Altaba will convene a special meeting to secure that.

Shares are up 2.8% after hours.

Altaba has acted generally in order to reduce the discount to net asset value of its shares -- including through repurchases in the open market and an exchange offer for Alibaba ADS (NYSE:BABA).

“Since June of 2017 we have taken a series of aggressive actions designed to drive shareholder value and these have yielded measurable results as our trading discount has narrowed and our stock has meaningfully outperformed a composite of its underlying assets," says CEO Thomas McInerney.

If approved, Altaba would dispose of all its remaining Alibaba stake and equity interest in Excalibur IP; make a pre-dissolution liquidating distribution (which it expects in Q4, for about $52.12-$59.63 in cash and/or Alibaba ADS); and wind up the business.

It's estimating it can make total liquidating distributions (including the pre-dissolution one mentioned above) of $39.8M-$41.1B, about $76.62-$79.22/share. AABA shares closed today at $73.94.