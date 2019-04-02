PG&E barred from paying dividends until new probation terms met, judge says

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) faces new criminal probation terms after U.S. District Court Judge Alsup prohibits the company from reissuing dividends so funds instead can be used to reduce wildfire risk by paying for removing trees and trimming branches that could come into contact with power lines.

Alsup also requires PG&E to meet goals in a previously proposed wildfire mitigation plan including removing 375K dead, dying or hazardous trees from areas at high risk of wildfires in 2019, compared with 160K trees last year.

PG&E's probation stems from a felony conviction in a 2010 natural gas pipeline blast in San Bruno, Calif., that killed eight people and injured 58 others, and is separate from the bankruptcy filing in anticipation of liabilities from wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 86 people.

Judge Alsup has broad authority to take serious steps against PG&E, legal experts say, but his requirements are largely unprecedented and could redefine the boundaries of federal authority in sanctioning corporate offenders.