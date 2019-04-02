Avocadoes toasty as price makes biggest jump in a decade

The price of Mexico City Hass avocadoes vaulted 34% today, its biggest one-day gain since April 2009.
That comes against the backdrop of a threat to close the Mexican border (since softened) from President Trump.
The United States is virtually dependent on Mexico for its avocadoes; it's estimated that a border closing could empty out the U.S. supply in three weeks.
Mexico supplies 45% of the global market as well.
Avocado specialist Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is up 0.7% in thin aftermarket trading; it faces mostly private and family-owned competition.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox