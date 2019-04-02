Avocadoes toasty as price makes biggest jump in a decade

The price of Mexico City Hass avocadoes vaulted 34% today, its biggest one-day gain since April 2009.

That comes against the backdrop of a threat to close the Mexican border (since softened) from President Trump.

The United States is virtually dependent on Mexico for its avocadoes; it's estimated that a border closing could empty out the U.S. supply in three weeks.

Mexico supplies 45% of the global market as well.