Exxon not required for shareholder vote on climate resolution, SEC says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is not required to let its shareholders vote on setting greenhouse gas targets aligned with the Paris climate agreement, the SEC says in agreeing with the company’s request to reject the proposal.

“The proposal would micromanage the company by seeking to impose specific methods for implementing complex policies in place of the ongoing judgments of management,” the SEC Special Counsel writes.

Church Commissioners for England and the New York State comptroller’s office submitted the proposal and has offered other climate change resolutions to the company.