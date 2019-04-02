Evolving Systems updates on earnings delay

After a sudden delay to its earnings announcement yesterday, Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) has offered more color with its notification of late filing.

The company says that as of July 31, 2018 (its annual goodwill impairment test), it had $25M in goodwill. An interim test due to "sustained decline in the market capitalization of our common stock" in Q4 led to an expected noncash charge of $17.8M for impairment.

It expects fiscal-year revenues of $30.6M. vs a prior $28.8M, and an operating loss of $16M vs. a prior-year income of $5.4M; the loss mainly due to the goodwill impairment charge.

"Exclusive of the goodwill impairment loss, the Company anticipated positive results from operations," it says.

On its call, the company said it would release earnings after the close on Thursday.