Whistleblower claims on aviation safety, certification eyed by Senate panel

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee says it is investigating claims by whistleblowers that aviation safety inspectors, including some who worked to evaluate the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX, were not properly trained or certified.

In a letter to the FAA, Sen. Wicker, the committee chairman, cited “multiple whistleblowers alleging insufficient training and improper certification” of numerous agency inspectors, including some that may have participated in setting training requirements. and said the committee is concerned such staff shortcomings may have resulted in improper evaluation of the 737's MCAS stall prevention system.

The Senate probe comes amid other investigations by the House Transportation and Infrastructure panel, Justice Department prosecutors and various Transportation Department offices.