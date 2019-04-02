Petrobras receives three final bids for TAG gas pipeline unit - Reuters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) received three final bids for its TAG gas pipeline network from groups led by Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Itausa Investimentos Itau and EIG Global Energy Partners with Mubadala Investment, Reuters reports.

PBR hopes to haul in $8B from the sale of TAG, which operates ~2,800 miles of gas pipelines, and should be the largest divestment in the company's asset sale program.

Investors reportedly were dropping out of the Itausa-led and EIG-Mubadala groups in a move that could leave the group led by Engie in a stronger position.