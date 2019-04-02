Exxon offers first glimpse of results from expanded trading unit

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) discloses for the first time the results of its nascent energy trading operation, with operating profit and losses averaging ~$230M during each quarter last year, according to a presentation delivered at the Scotia Howard Weil investor conference.

For the full year, XOM says trading provided an operating profit of $10M, up from a $99M loss in the prior year.

Comparing trading operations in the big oil firms is difficult because of the lack of consistent and specific financial disclosures; Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) wraps its trading results in with its oil refining business, while BP also includes its trading as part of its downstream operations.

XOM launched a major push into energy trading last year, hiring veterans from Glencore, Noble Group, BP and elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia.