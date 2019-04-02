Maersk needs more time for turnaround, say chairman and top shareholder

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) is like a “supertanker” that takes a long time to turn around, Ane Maersk Mc-Kinney Uggla, chairwoman of the A.P. Moller Foundation, which owns a controlling stake in the world's largest container shipper, said today at the annual general meeting in support of management’s efforts to reshape the business.

Maersk board chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe said external factors are the reason that 2018 was not financially satisfying but “we are seeing signs that the transformation has begun to work... We’ve seen a very positive development in customer satisfaction.”

Snabe said the company will hold back on dividends for now as it seeks to grow financially stronger but that it will assess in August whether to pay out an extraordinary dividend.

Maersk has struggled to win over some investors to a major restructuring plan announced in mid-2016, and it warned in February that growth in the number of shipping containers being moved around the world would decline further this year due to the U.S.-China trade war.