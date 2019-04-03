Tusk, Barnier weigh in on May's move

Theresa May emerged from a seven-hour cabinet meeting on Tuesday announcing she wants to reach across the aisle and talk with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn about a softer Brexit deal.

That could include British membership in a customs union with the EU, but also rip her Conservative Party apart as half her lawmakers want a decisive split with the bloc.

"Let us be patient," declared European Council President Donald Tusk in response to May's change of course, while EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said, "as things stand now, the no-deal option looks likely."

Sterling +0.5% to $1.3196.

