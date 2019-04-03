U.S. drug prices continue to soar

Pharmaceutical companies are continuing to defy political pressure from both Democrats and Republicans by raising the prices of almost 3,000 drugs in the U.S. in the first three months of this year.

Generic versions of the antidepressant Prozac and the painkiller Vicodin were among the medicines with triple-digit percentage increases.

Drug costs continue to increase at four times the rate of inflation, causing concern for employers, health insurers and consumers, said RX Savings Solutions CEO Michael Rea.

