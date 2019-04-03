Stocks climb as U.S.-China trade talks resume

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to resume trade talks today with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and global equities are rallying in response to positive statements surrounding the discussions.

The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.2% , Europe is ahead 1% at midday and the DJIA is pointing to triple-digit gains .

American and Chinese officials are said to have negotiated 90% of the deal, but are still haggling over how to implement and enforce such an agreement.

Oil is up 0.2% at $62.73/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1297/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 bps to 2.52%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV