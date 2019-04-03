White House looks to limit economic damage if border closed

The White House is looking for ways to limit the economic damage that will result if President Trump closes the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council.

"Particularly if you can keep those freight lanes, truck lanes, open, that's probably the nub of it," he said. "There are ways you can do that which would ameliorate the breakdown in supply chains."

U.S. trade with Mexico exceeds $1.7B daily, and nearly half a million people legally cross the southern border every day as workers, students, shoppers, and tourists.