Alliance for self-driving car standards

GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) are forming the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium, which will help draw up safety standards for self-driving cars and could eventually help create regulations in the U.S.

Last year, U.S. lawmakers, unable to agree on a way forward, abandoned a bid to pass sweeping legislation to speed the introduction of vehicles without steering wheels and human controls onto roads, but may resurrect the effort later this year.

The news comes as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) began testing automated cars in Hamburg, Germany.