Seaspan and Cosco Shipping ink LNG cooperation deal

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) announces a framework agreement for strategic cooperation with Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co.

Under the deal terms, both companies commit to strengthen the collaboration of opportunities relating to LNG investments, LNG projects, LNG transportation, ethane transportation or other related and mutually beneficial projects.

The strategic partnership is expected to leverage the strengths and networks of both companies, taking advantage of Cosco's experience in the building, operation, and management of LNG vessels, and Seaspan's global experience in the operation and management of containerships.

"We are confident that the combined strengths of both companies will generate significant value in the future," says Seaspan CEO Bing Chen on the cooperation agreement.

