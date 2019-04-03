Trump to Fed's Powell: "I guess I'm stuck with you"

President Donald Trump's irritation with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell apparently hasn't abated, however in a phone call to the central bank head on March 8, Trump reportedly said, "I guess I'm stuck with you," the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person to whom Trump described the call.

At three meetings in the past week alone, Trump has blasted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying that if it wasn't for the central bank's interest rate hikes over the past couple of years, economic growth and stock market would be higher, and the trade deficit wouldn't be swelling as fast.

Trump has been criticizing the Fed's interest hikes for some time and had wondered aloud to his advisers about the possibility of replacing Powell, according to people familiar with the matter.

When asked about Trump's criticism of the Fed and of Powell, the central bank chair responds that political considerations don't affect the Fed's monetary policy decisions.

