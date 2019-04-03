Aveo down 10% premarket on Fotivda authorization risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) slips 10% premarket on light volume in response to its disclosure that licensee EUSA Pharma's marketing authorization in Europe for kidney cancer med FOTIVDA (tivozanib), approved in August 2017, could be at risk.

The issue pertains to post-market data requested by the advisory group CHMP from the Phase 3 TIVO-3 study which was the primary data source supporting approval. Specifically, CHMP wants to see an analysis to explain the discordance between the final progression-free survival (PFS) results and preliminary overall survival (OS) results. It wants to see more mature OS data before drawing a conclusion and has agreed to an additional interim analysis in August.

If the analysis in August confirms the negative trend in OS then it will consider regulatory action (which could mean that the marketing authorization could be revised or withdrawn).