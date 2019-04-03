Signet +6% after earnings beat

Signet (NYSE:SIG) is on watch after topping Q4 estimates and forecasting an unexpected profit for FQ1.

Comparable sales fell 2% during the quarter, dragged down by a 8.4% drop for the Jared business and 1.6% decline at Kay. International comparable sales were down 7.3%.

"We did not finish the year as strongly as expected due to a highly competitive promotional environment, continued consumer weakness in the UK, and lower than expected customer demand for legacy merchandise collections that impacted our holiday fourth quarter results," updates Signet CEO Virginia Drosos.

Looking ahead, Signet sees FY20 sales of $6.0B to $6.1B and FY20 EPS of $2.87 to $3.45 vs. $3.13 consensus.

Shares of Signet are up 5.61% premarket to $29.20.

Previously: Signet beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (April 3)