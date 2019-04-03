BNY Mellon, BlackRock partner on investment tech and servicing

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are teaming up to deliver data, technology and asset management servicing capabilities to common clients.

The collaboration will integrate BNY Mellon's data insights, accounting, and servicing tools with Aladdin, BlackRock's investment and operating platform for investment managers.

The two companies are also working together to provide new solutions to give clients additional flexibility and insights through the investment lifecycle from the front office to operations to accounting.

