Las Vegas Sands plans large expansion of Marina Bay Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) enters a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand the Marina Bay Sands site.

The current projected budget for the expansion is ~$3.3B. The timeline for completion is not yet available.

Key elements of the development project include a state-of-the-art 15K-seat arena, a luxury hotel tower and additional meeting/convention space.

"The property has achieved amazing success for both Singapore and our company and we plan to create even more with this expansion," says Las Vegas Sands Chairman/CEO Sheldon Adelson.

The Marina Bay Sands has attracted more than 330M visitors since opening.

LVS +0.32% premarket to $65.06.

Source: Press Release