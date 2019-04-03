Las Vegas Sands plans large expansion of Marina Bay Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) enters a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand the Marina Bay Sands site.
The current projected budget for the expansion is ~$3.3B. The timeline for completion is not yet available.
Key elements of the development project include a state-of-the-art 15K-seat arena, a luxury hotel tower and additional meeting/convention space.
"The property has achieved amazing success for both Singapore and our company and we plan to create even more with this expansion," says Las Vegas Sands Chairman/CEO Sheldon Adelson.
The Marina Bay Sands has attracted more than 330M visitors since opening.
LVS +0.32% premarket to $65.06.
