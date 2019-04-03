Total increases commitment to Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG project

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +6.3% pre-market after Total (NYSE:TOT) says it signed a series of agreements to help development of the Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

TOT agrees to invest $500M in TELL's Driftwood Holdings subsidiary and buy 2.5M mt/year of LNG from the proposed Driftwood LNG project through two separate offtake agreements.

TOT also will purchase ~20M TELL shares for $200M, increasing its direct stake in the company which began in 2017 when it bought 46M shares for $207M.

TELL is expected to make a final investment decision on the $30B Driftwood LNG project in H1 2019, with production set to begin in 2023.