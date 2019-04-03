JBG Smith signs Amazon to three leases, two purchase-sale pacts

JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) executes three leases and two purchase and sale agreements with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) as part of Amazon's HQ2 in National Landing in Northern Virginia.

The initial three leases cover 537,000 square feet at three existing JBG Smith office buildings in National Landing.

Under the purchase and sale agreements, Amazon will pay $294M, or $72 per square foot, for two JBG Smith development sites, Pen Place and Met 6, 7 and 8, which will serve as the initial new construction associated with HQ2.

Expects to close on the Mets land sales as early as 2019 and on Pen Place as early as 2020.

JBG Smith will also serve as Amazon's developer, property manager, and retail leasing agent for those assets.

Amazon rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

