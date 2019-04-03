ViiV Healthcare's Juluca shows sustained treatment effect in studies

ViiV Healthcare, the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY) presents three year results from the SWORD 1 & 2 studies.

The results demonstrate that 84% (432/513) of participants who switched from their current three- or four-drug antiretroviral regimen to a 2-drug regimen of Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) maintained viral suppression (viral load ≤50 copies/mL) and showed tolerability and resistance.

Improvements in bone biomarkers were reported across the study groups.

Juluca is a 2-drug regimen, single pill that combines the integrase inhibitor dolutegravir (50mg), with the non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor rilpivirine (25mg), taken once-daily as a complete HIV regimen for people living with HIV who are virologically suppressed.