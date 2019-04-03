DPW +11% after closing $7M offering

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) rises 11% in premarket trading after closing its $7M public offering.

DPW will use $6M of net proceeds for repaying debt from the company's largest creditor.

The offering consists of ~2.86M shares of common stock at per-share purchase price of 45 cents each together with warrant to buy 15.6M shares of common stock at an exercise price of 45 cents per shear and 12.7M pre-funded warrants.

Greenshoe option for an additional 2.3M shares and/or 2.3M warrants was granted.

Previously: DPW +28% after ending ATM issuance sales agreement (April 2)