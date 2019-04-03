AMD will see "significant" H2 sales boost - DigiTimes

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) will see a "significant" sales boost in the second half of 2019 due to a ramp-up in CPU and GPU shipments, according to DigiTimes sources at PC makers.

AMD is set to unveil its third-gen Ryzen series CPUs with the new Zen 2 architecture and the corresponding X570 chipsets at Computex in late May. The new Rome server CPUs will start shipping towards the middle of the year, and the next-gen Navi GPUs will debut in Q3. All chips are fabricated on the 7nm process.

Intel's manufacturing delays and CPU shortage created an opening for AMD, which grew its desktop market share and had its server share increase to 3.2% in Q4 from 1% in the prior year's quarter. HP and Lenovo were among the PC makers turning to AMD for their notebooks.

AMD shares are up 4.6% pre-market to $27.99.

Previously: Intel unveils Cascade Lake processors (April 2)

Previously: Nomura starts AMD at Buy (April 2)